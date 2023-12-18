Personal Injury Firm McLaughlin & Lauricella Set to Join Fel...

News From Law.com

Medical malpractice firm McLaughlin & Lauricella is dissolving almost two years following the tragic suicide of firm co-founder Slade McLaughlin, with managing partner Paul Lauricella moving his firm's practice over to Feldman Shepherd. In the immediate aftermath of McLaughlin's death, Lauricella was forced to take over the late attorney's cases as well as administrative work for the firm. The pair started their own firm together following an abrupt departure from The Beasley Firm in 2011.

