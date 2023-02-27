Who Got The Work

Tracy A. Miller and J. Alexander Dattilo of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Vivant Behavioral Healthcare LLC in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed Jan. 13 in Arizona District Court by Josephson Dunlap; Bruckner Burch; and Randall Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza, is 2:23-cv-00094, Person v. Vivant Behavioral Healthcare LLC.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 6:56 AM