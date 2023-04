Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morrison Mahoney on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against auto parts company AutoZone to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged age discrimination, was filed by the Waterman Employment Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-10835, Persichini v. AutoZoners, LLC, d/b/a AutoZone.

Automotive

April 19, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Mickey Persichini

defendants

Autozoners, LLC

defendant counsels

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation