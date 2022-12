Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Usery & Associates on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning property damage claims, was filed by Zenstein Kovalsky Buckalew on behalf of Jacqueline Persechino and Scott Persechino. The case is 2:22-cv-04977, Persechino et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 2:33 PM