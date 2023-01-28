New Suit

Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance subsidiary Steadfast Insurance Co., Swiss Re subsidiary First Specialty, and Liberty Mutual subsidiary Ironshore Specialty were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was brought by the Beckmann Law Firm on behalf of PersaudBramante Apartments LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00218, PersaudBramante Apartments, L.L.C. v. Underwriters at Lloyd's of London et al.

Insurance

January 28, 2023, 12:20 PM