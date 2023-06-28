New Suit - Civil Rights

The City of Bloomington, the Bloomington Police Department and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit arises from the wrongful arrest and prosecution of a 19-year-old who was mistakenly identified by facial recognition technology as the perpetrator of a robbery. The complaint contends that the defendants failed to properly investigate the plaintiff's innocence despite knowing the technology has a lower accuracy rate when identifying racial minorities. The court action was filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota. The case is 0:23-cv-01984, Perryman v. Bloomington et al.

Government

June 28, 2023, 4:14 PM

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation