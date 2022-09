Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kelley Kronenberg on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Property & Casualty Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by the Galindo Law Firm on behalf of Kenneth Perry. The case is 6:22-cv-05232, Perry v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 6:53 PM