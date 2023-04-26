Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against fintech company Braviant's subsidiary SunUp Financial, Total Loan Services and Capital Community Bank to Florida Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of engaging in a 'rent-a-bank' scheme whereby loan originator CCB would assign loans to SunUp in Utah in order to bypass Florida's usury statutes. According to the complaint, Braviant's CEO Matt Martorello engaged in a similar 'rent-a-tribe' scheme involving Big Picture Loans, resulting in an $8.7 million class action settlement. The complaint was filed by Seraph Legal on behalf of Rupert Perry. The case is 3:23-cv-00485, Perry v. SunUp Financial LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Rupert Perry

defendants

Capital Community Bank, Inc.

SunUp Financial, LLC

Total Loan Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims