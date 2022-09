Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company has turned to lawyer Patrick Lorio of Pipes Miles Beckman to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed July 25 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Balfour Emonet Law Firm on behalf of Alicia Perry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, is 2:22-cv-02309, Perry v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 7:18 AM