New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Harley-Davidson was slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Reinhardt Wendorf & Blanchfield, accuses Harley-Davidson of using monopoly power to force motorcycle owners to use its compatible branded parts for repairs or risk losing warranty coverage. The suit is also backed by Glancy Prongay & Murray; Tostrud Law Group; and Spector, Roseman & Kodroff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02920, Perry v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC.

Automotive

November 17, 2022, 5:12 AM