Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on Thursday removed a lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Colonna, Doyle & Simeola on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she suffered a heart attack after being denied a drug refill. The case is 1:23-cv-10738, Perry v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Susan Perry

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Thomas F. Colonna & Associates

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

John Doe

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims