Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bloomin' Brands and Outback Steakhouse to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Eric Oden Clark on behalf of Felicia Perry. The case is 2:22-cv-00317, Perry v. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 27, 2022, 3:02 PM