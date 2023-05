New Suit - Class Action

Amazon and Whole Foods were slapped with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office of Jason Li, alleges that the defendants' glucosamine sulfate supplements do not actually contain glucosamine sulfate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00951, Perry v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 23, 2023, 8:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Perry

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Jason Li, P.C.

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Whole Foods Market IP, Inc.

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects