Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Tuesday removed a biometric privacy class action against Amazon.com to Illinois Northern District Court. The court action contends that Amazon Flex requires delivery drivers to begin their shift by uploading pictures of themselves into facial recognition software that collects and stores the biometric identifiers of users in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The suit was filed by Stephan Zouras LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-03383, Perry v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 30, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Rodneka Perry

defendants

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Amazon.Com Services, LLC f/k/a Amazon.Com LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims