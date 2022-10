Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Inwood Feeders and Jesse Van De Stroet to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, centered on a contract to supply 24 loads of cattle, was filed by Gressley, Kaplan & Parker on behalf of Perry Livestock Services. The case is 3:22-cv-01865, Perry Livestock Services, LLC v. Inwood Feeders, Inc. et al.

Agriculture

October 14, 2022, 2:57 PM