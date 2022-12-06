New Suit - Copyright

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court targeting Atlantic Records, rapper Roddy Ricch and other defendants. The suit alleges that Ricch's 2019 song 'The Box' infringes plaintiff Greg Perry's 1970s-era song 'Come On Down.' Peabody and Co. is also named as co-plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10316, Perry et al v. Wayne et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 06, 2022, 7:40 PM