Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed a consumer class action against PHH Mortgage Services and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Connor & Morneau over allegedly unfair debt collection practices. The case is 3:22-cv-30109, Perry et al. v. Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 4:24 PM