New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a conversion and defamation lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by the Payton Legal Group on behalf of Jordan Perry, who alleges that Chase wrongfully closed his bank account for suspected fraud in connection with a PPP loan and made false accusations in a 911 call to the police. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04326, Perry et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.