Who Got The Work

Stephanie L. Sweitzer and Doriyon C. Glass of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 17 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a packer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeremy C. Daniel, is 1:24-cv-06010, Perry-Clark v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 02, 2024, 7:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Felicia Perry-Clark

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

Defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA