Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilkins|Gire PLLC on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by Payne, Malechek, Scherr, Campbell & Moore on behalf of Kay Perrone. The case is 4:23-cv-00721, Perrone v. Travelers Lloyds of Texas Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 10:49 AM