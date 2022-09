Who Got The Work

Allstate Indemnity Co. has tapped attorney Michele Trowbridge Barreca of Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for property damage claims arising out of Hurricane Laura, filed Aug. 9 in Louisiana Western District Court by Baggett McCall Burgess Watson Gaughan & Andrus on behalf of Nicholas Perrodin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-02536, Perrodin v. Allstate Indemnity Co.