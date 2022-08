New Suit

Allstate was slapped with a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, for claims arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Baggett, McCall, Burgess, Watson, Gaughan & Andrus on behalf of Nicholas Perrodin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04992, Perrodin, individually and o/b/o The Estate of Noland Perrodin AKA Nolan Perrodin and Marie "Mary" Deville Perrodin v. Allstate Insurance Co.