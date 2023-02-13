New Suit

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court. The court case was brought by the Law Offices of Dawn S. Veltman on behalf of Jennings Perrine, who contends that he sustained injuries after a smoke detector in his hotel room fell and struck him in the head. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00390, Perrine v. 783 West Bel Air Ave LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 13, 2023, 11:48 AM