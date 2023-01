New Suit - Contract

Perrigo Pharma filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mead Johnson on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The partially-redacted complaint, filed by Greenberg Traurig, accuses the defendant of refusing to pack and sell the plaintiff's infant formula despite an ongoing shortage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00008, Perrigo Pharma International Designated Activity Co. v. Mead Johnson & Co. LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 03, 2023, 7:49 PM