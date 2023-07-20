New Suit - Insurance

Perrigo, a manufacturer of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and self-care products, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Insurance, Twin City Fire Insurance and First State Insurance on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith and Bass Berry & Sims, accuses the defendants of bad faith in refusing to defend or indemnify the plaintiff in dozens of underlying talc lawsuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00727, Perrigo Co. et al. v. Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. et al.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Perrigo Company

Perrigo Company of Tennessee

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

Bass, Berry & Sims

defendants

First State Insurance Company

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute