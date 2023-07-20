Perrigo, a manufacturer of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and self-care products, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Insurance, Twin City Fire Insurance and First State Insurance on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith and Bass Berry & Sims, accuses the defendants of bad faith in refusing to defend or indemnify the plaintiff in dozens of underlying talc lawsuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00727, Perrigo Co. et al. v. Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. et al.
Insurance
July 20, 2023, 7:41 PM