Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ameriprise Financial and Indian Harbor Insurance Company to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Wahlberg Woodruff Nimmo & Sloane on behalf of Heather Perrie. The case is 1:22-cv-02992, Perrie v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 18, 2022, 5:44 AM