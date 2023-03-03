Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys for Jacksonville University and the former director of its track and field program, Ronald E. Grigg Jr., on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court. Jacksonville University and Grigg are represented by Jackson Lewis and Garganese, Weiss, D'Agresta & Salzman. The suit was filed by Spohrer & Dodd on behalf of the parents of a student who died by suicide. The court action claims that in addition to the university wrongfully denying the student accommodations for learning disabilities, the school failed to act when it learned Grigg was engaging in 'fat-shaming' and harassment towards her. The case is 3:23-cv-00246, Pernsteiner et al v. Jacksonville University et al.

Education

March 03, 2023, 6:45 PM