New Suit - Trade Secrets

K&L Gates filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Permobil Inc., a manufacturer of wheelchairs. The suit pursues claims against a former employee who is accused of violating non-competition, confidentiality and non-disclosure provisions by accepting employment with a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00586, Permobil, Inc. v. Westphal.

Tennessee

June 09, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Permobil, Inc.

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Mark Westphal

nature of claim: 880/