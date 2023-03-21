New Suit - Environmental

Kelly Hart & Hallman sued the U.S. federal government Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over a ruling to designate certain populations of the lesser prairie chicken as endangered. The suit was brought on behalf of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association and other organizations asserting that energy and agricultural companies of Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado and Oklahoma will be adversely harmed by the ruling, which was allegedly derived from improper methods. The case is 7:23-cv-00049, Permian Basin Petroleum Association et al v. Department of the Interior et al.

Government

March 21, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Kansas Livestock Association

National Cattlemen's Beef Association

New Mexico Cattle Grower's Association

Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association

Permian Basin Petroleum Association

Texa Cattle Feeder's Asociation

Plaintiffs

Kelly Hart & Hallman

defendants

Department of the Interior

Deb Haaland

Martha Williams

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision