Kelly Hart & Hallman sued the U.S. federal government Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over a ruling to designate certain populations of the lesser prairie chicken as endangered. The suit was brought on behalf of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association and other organizations asserting that energy and agricultural companies of Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado and Oklahoma will be adversely harmed by the ruling, which was allegedly derived from improper methods. The case is 7:23-cv-00049, Permian Basin Petroleum Association et al v. Department of the Interior et al.
Government
March 21, 2023, 6:44 PM