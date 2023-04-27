New Suit

Cipriani & Werner filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Permanent General Assurance Corporation of Ohio. The suit, naming Brian Dehart, Denise Hoin and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00701, Permanent General Assurance Corporation of Ohio v. Hoin et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Permanent General Assurance Corporation of Ohio

Plaintiffs

Cipriani & Werner

defendants

Alissa Williams

Brian Dehart

Denise Hoin

Wadiahateiah McKoy

Zakiyah Mason

Zanetra McLean

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute