Cipriani & Werner filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Permanent General Assurance Corporation of Ohio. The suit, naming Brian Dehart, Denise Hoin and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00701, Permanent General Assurance Corporation of Ohio v. Hoin et al.
Insurance
April 27, 2023, 6:22 PM