Phelps Dunbar partner John D. Mullen has entered an appearance for Grant Thornton Cayman Islands in a pending lawsuit arising from whistleblower and SEC complaints accusing certain receivership entities of inflating assets and earnings over a period of years. The complaint was filed Jan. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Venable on behalf of a court-appointed receiver for TCA Fund Management and related entities who accuse the defendant of facilitating 'gross mismanagement' by former TCA insiders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:24-cv-20188, Perlman v. Grant Thornton Cayman Islands et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 04, 2024, 7:56 AM