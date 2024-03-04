Who Got The Work

Phelps Dunbar partner John D. Mullen has entered an appearance for Grant Thornton Cayman Islands in a pending lawsuit arising from whistleblower and SEC complaints accusing certain receivership entities of inflating assets and earnings over a period of years. The complaint was filed Jan. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Venable on behalf of a court-appointed receiver for TCA Fund Management and related entities who accuse the defendant of facilitating 'gross mismanagement' by former TCA insiders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:24-cv-20188, Perlman v. Grant Thornton Cayman Islands et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 04, 2024, 7:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan E Perlman, as court-appointed Receiver

Jonathan E. Perlman

Plaintiffs

Venable

defendants

Grant Thornton Cayman Islands

Grant Thornton Ireland

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract