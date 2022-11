New Suit - ERISA

GE Healthcare, a medical equipment manufacturer, General Electric and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, which pertains to pension plan benefits, was filed by Ballon Stoll PC on behalf of Carol Perlman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09823, Perlman v. General Electric et al.