Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics and CCS Global Holdings to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Consumer Law Organization and other attorneys on behalf of Julia Perlin. The case is 0:22-cv-61803, Perlin v. Quest Diagnostics Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 5:48 PM