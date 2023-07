New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Chavez Law Firm on behalf of an employee claiming racial bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00258, Perkins v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 11, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

DeAngelo Perkins

Plaintiffs

Chavez Law Firm

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination