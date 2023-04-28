Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Brent & Fiol and the Genie Harrison Law Firm on behalf of a former materials handler, accuses the defendant of failing to provide a private and isolated lactation room in violation of the California Labor Code. The suit further accuses two Tesla employees of refusing to leave a room where the plaintiff was pumping. The case is 3:23-cv-02084, Perkins v. Tesla Inc.

April 28, 2023, 8:03 PM

Ashley Perkins

Tesla, Inc.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination