Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and the U.S. Department of Education to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, for student loans-related claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Doretha B. Perkins. The case is 1:22-cv-00890, Perkins v. Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

Government

October 19, 2022, 6:18 PM