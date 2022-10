New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Goodyear Tire & Rubber was slapped with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software to track user activity. The suit, part of a wave of similar cases, was filed by Lynch Carpenter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01521, Perkins v. Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company. session replay