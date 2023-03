New Suit - Securities

Arbor Snowboards, CEO Robert Carlson and other defendants were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Perkins Coie on behalf of Robert Perkins, accuses the defendants of self-dealing by issuing stock to Carlson for the sole purpose of diluting the plaintiff's equity and voting interests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02283, Perkins v. Carlson et al.

California

March 28, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Perkins

Plaintiffs

Perkins Coie

defendants

Arbor Snowboards, Inc., a California corporation

David Tanner

Robert Carlson

William Bettencourt

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct