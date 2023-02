New Suit - Employment

Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought pro se by Tyrone E. Perkins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00073, Perkins v. Advance Stores Company, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 06, 2023, 6:51 PM