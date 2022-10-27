Who Got The Work

Nicola Menaldo, James G. Snell and Anna Mouw Thompson of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney have stepped in as defense counsel to Zillow Group in a pending digital privacy class action. The court action centers on Zillow's alleged use of 'session replay' software manufactured by Microsoft to clandestinely track user activity on its website. The complaint was brought by Lynch Carpenter LLP; Tousley Brain Stephens; Scott + Scott; and the Wood Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones, is 2:22-cv-01282, Perkins et al v. Zillow Group Inc et al.

Real Estate

October 27, 2022, 7:42 AM