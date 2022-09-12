New Suit - Class Action

Microsoft and Zillow Group were hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in Washington Western District Court. The court action accuses the defendants of using a session replay code that surreptitiously monitors and records user activity including keystrokes and clicks. The complaint was brought by Lynch Carpenter LLP; Tousley Brain Stephens; Scott + Scott; and Wood Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01282, Perkins et al v. Zillow Group Inc et al.

Real Estate

September 12, 2022, 4:49 PM