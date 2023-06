News From Law.com

On Wednesday, Perkins Coie deferred its incoming corporate associates to Jan. 2024, following in the footsteps of Gunderson Dettmer, Cooley, Fenwick & West and Orrick. Although there's no doubt, the firm is deeply entrenched in the tech industry, there have been other signs of financial pressures at Perkins in recent months, including business professional layoffs earlier this year and several group partner departures.

June 27, 2023, 3:39 PM

