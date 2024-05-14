Perkins Coie Launching in London, Hiring Former White & Case...

News From Law.com

Perkins Coie chair Bill Malley said in a March interview that his firm was the "largest U.S. firm without a presence in London" and that the firm was "considering whether a presence in London makes sense." Now the firm is moving forward. Perkins Coie announced Tuesday that it will be hanging a shingle in London, led by former White & Case private equity co-head Ian Bagshaw and composed initially by a team of six. The office will focus on corporate matters for European technology-focused clients.

