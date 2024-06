News From Law.com

Perkins Coie on Tuesday announced the addition of Jacquie Duval as partner and chair of its private capital and fund formation in New York, as the Am Law 50 firm looks to expand its offering to private funds and family offices in advising on investments and philanthropy. Duval, who previously held several leadership roles within Morgan Stanley's tax and equity finance divisions, joins the firm after nearly three years as a partner at K&L Gates.

New York

June 18, 2024, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /