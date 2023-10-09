Perkins Coie Fires Back at Blum-Led Group After Making Diver...

News From Law.com

After publicizing the end of two diversity fellowships that a conservative legal activist group accused of perpetrating reverse racism, Perkins Coie responded to an August suit by the American Alliance for Equal Rights in a Monday court filing that stated the AAER has nothing left to enjoin."Since the new fellowship program does not contain the very requirement AAER seeks to enjoin, there is no live dispute," the law firm's opposition motion to AAER's motion for a preliminary injunction against the two diversity fellowships stated. On Friday, Perkins Coie circulated a press release stating that the previous fellowships had ended and been replaced by a race-neutral fellowship.

October 09, 2023, 7:09 PM

