Led by two newly hired Texas partners, Perkins Coie has added a tax and fiduciary litigation industry group to address the needs of clients of the firm's personal planning practice."It's a natural outgrowth to our firm's dedication to founders and business leaders," said Andy Smetana, managing partner of the firm's Austin office.

October 06, 2022, 6:34 PM