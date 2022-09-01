New Suit - Contract

Day Pitney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of PerkinElmer Health Sciences Inc. The complaint, which pursues claims against LabQ Clinical Diagnostics LLC, seeks the payment of an alleged outstanding balance of over $6 million for COVID-19 testing equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11412, PerkinElmer Health Sciences, Inc. v. LabQ Clinical Diagnostics, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 01, 2022, 1:56 PM