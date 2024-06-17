Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partner Tyler M. Paetkau has entered an appearance for Fortress North America LLC in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The court action, filed May 1 in California Eastern District Court by Harness, Dickey & Pierce and Medina Mckelvey LLP on behalf of Perimeter Solutions LP, alleges that the company's former Vice President of Operations misappropriated proprietary information in order to develop a competing fire retardant system in service of Fortress. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, is 2:24-cv-01276, Perimeter Solutions, L.P. v. Fortress North America, L.L.C.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 17, 2024, 11:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Perimeter Solutions, L.P.

Medina Mckelvey LLP

Bryan K. Wheelock, PHV

Douglas A. Robinson, PHV

defendants

Fortress North America, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 880/