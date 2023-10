News From Law.com

In a 4-3 decision, the Connecticut Supreme Court upheld an arbitration award to the defendant. The high court described the circumstances of the appeal as "highly unusual, perhaps unprecedented." The dispute arose out of the application of the fugitive disentitlement doctrine, which is an equitable doctrine that limits a person's ability to appeal while they are a fugitive. The doctrine originated in criminal law contexts.

Connecticut

October 31, 2023, 3:52 PM

nature of claim: /