New Suit - Contract

Performance Food Group sued Floyd's of Leadville on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Wilson Elser, seeks to recover almost $90,000 plus interest that the defendant allegedly owes the plaintiff in damages from unpaid account receivables. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03529, Performance Food Group, Inc. v. Valued Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 05, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Performance Food Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Valued Inc. d/b/a Floyd's of Leadville f/k/a Floyd's of Leadville, Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract